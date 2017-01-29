ENTERPRISE SECURITY TODAY

Dear Visitor,

Google Chrome Browser Promises It Can Do Better
IaaS Predictions for the Year Ahead
Security Solutions
Infrastructure-as-a-Service Predictions for 2017
Cyberconscripts: IT Over Infantry
Cybercrime
Cyberconscripts: Baltic Draftees Can Choose IT Over Infantry
Saudi Arabia: Virus Has Returned
Network Security
Saudi Arabia Warns Destructive Computer Virus Has Returned
Mom's Maiden Name Is Not a Secret
Network Security
Security Reminder: Your Mother's Maiden Name Is Not a Secret
MS, Feds Face Off Over Privacy
Windows Security
Microsoft, Feds Face Off in Court Over Customer Privacy
Microsoft Beats Profit Expectations
Want To Track Phones? Get a Warrant
Rogue Tweeters May Face Charges
St. Louis Libraries Hit by Hackers
How To Protect Your Privacy at Work
Lloyds Accounts Hit in Cyberattack
5 Steps To Boost Your Safety Online
Win10 Offers Free Upgrade for Biz
Beware the Latest Gmail Hack Attack
MS: Windows 7 Dangerously Insecure
Secure Your Meetings & Conferences
MS: Update to Windows 10 ASAP
IoT: Weak Link in Cloud Cyberattacks
VeloCloud Wins Product of the Year
Zentera: Startup of the Year Finalist
SoftNAS: Red Herring Top 100 Winner
